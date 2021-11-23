Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.42 Million

Brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $97.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.60 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of comScore by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in comScore by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in comScore by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

