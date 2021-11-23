Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $1.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RM shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $621.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,639. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

