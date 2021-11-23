Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.53 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

SFT stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

