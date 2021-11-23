Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.45). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

TGTX stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

