Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post $5.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.78 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $24.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.91 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 137,955 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

