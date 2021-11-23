Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 23rd (GEI, IBKR, LUN, NA, NTIOF, PPL, UTI, UVE, VBIV, VSCO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. They currently have C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In third-quarter 2021, it recorded a fall in revenues and higher costs. Persistently increasing expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting the company’s bottom line. Lower interest rates remain a concern and might hamper top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite), its low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues, and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue aiding financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will further strengthen its position in the online brokerage space.”

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$113.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$109.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. They currently have C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

