Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.90. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

