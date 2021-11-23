Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $104.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.57 million and the lowest is $103.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

QMCO stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Quantum by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Quantum by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

