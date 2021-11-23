Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.23 million and the highest is $293.80 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

