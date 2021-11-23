Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

SUPN stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 464,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,197. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,245,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

