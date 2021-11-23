Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

TNXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,782,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041,230. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

