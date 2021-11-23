Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $11,820,461. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

