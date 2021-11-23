Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 23rd (AIRS, AMBP, AURA, BFI, BHIL, BMTX, BTCY, BXSL, CCCC, CDMGF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of. Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL). They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

