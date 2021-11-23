Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (A, ADI, ARWR, AVAH, AYRWF, BABA, BMRN, BRBR, CPB, CRM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$62.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $230.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $112.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $308.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $299.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $304.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $335.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

