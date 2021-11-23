Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 23rd (AAPL, ADI, AI, ARL, ARX, BIR, BLDP, BTE, CBWBF, CNQ)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.47. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €29.00 ($32.95) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$16.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.75.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$65.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$22.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$8.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$135.00 to C$131.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.80. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$94.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$9.32 to C$9.17. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$2.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$61.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) was given a C$2.20 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

