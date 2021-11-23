Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 23rd (AO, APP, BOY, BVC, CML, CPG, CWK, DVO, ESC, GLEN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 23rd:

AO World (LON:AO) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 66 ($0.86) price target on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) price target on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its suspended rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

