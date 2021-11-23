Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ameresco (AMRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $73.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/5/2021 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,004 shares of company stock worth $22,597,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 107,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

