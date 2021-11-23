Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU):

11/15/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – CES Energy Solutions was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

10/12/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market cap of C$494.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

