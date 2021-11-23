Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 8.7%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 21,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,257,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.68.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
