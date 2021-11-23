Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,317 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

