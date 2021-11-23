Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.59. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $383.00 and a one year high of $577.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.