Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

