Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average of $286.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

