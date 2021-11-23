Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

