Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 2.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.36.

