Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $261.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.