Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

