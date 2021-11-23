Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,309 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

