Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 42.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

