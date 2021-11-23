Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 11,356 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amundi acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $408.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.