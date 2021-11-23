Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 24,261 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.