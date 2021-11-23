Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 47,079 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.