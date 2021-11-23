Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,352 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $469.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $356.17 and a one year high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.