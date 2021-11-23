Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 98,381 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,381 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.