Andre Wong Durand Sells 100,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PING stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 957,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

