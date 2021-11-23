Andrew R. Jassy Sells 492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,575.71. The stock had a trading volume of 250,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,405.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,400.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $91,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

