Andrew R. Jassy Sells 492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AMZN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,575.71. The stock had a trading volume of 250,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,405.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,400.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $91,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
