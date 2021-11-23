Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$789,975.00 and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

