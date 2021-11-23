Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

Several analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Angi has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

