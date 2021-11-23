Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$466.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

