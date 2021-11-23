Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.
Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$466.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.