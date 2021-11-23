Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 749,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,983,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

