Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

