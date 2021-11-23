Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $3,258,569.28 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 5,129,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 82,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 474,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

