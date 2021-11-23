Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 83875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

ATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$40.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,324.30. Insiders have bought 90,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,125 in the last ninety days.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

