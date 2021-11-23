Anyswap Market Capitalization Reaches $247.37 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $247.37 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $13.27 or 0.00023111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

