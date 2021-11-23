API3 (API3) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One API3 coin can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00009166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $195.38 million and $11.13 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

