apM Coin (APM) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.67 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $9.42 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

