Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Trading Up 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 136,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 110,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

