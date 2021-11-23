Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU) Trading Down 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.00. 2,840 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

