Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 168,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 76,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290,008. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $165.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.