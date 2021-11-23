AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel Sells 662 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $8,842,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $110,230.00.

Shares of APP stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. 1,473,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

